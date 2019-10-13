UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Leaves For Islamabad After Day-long Tehran Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Prime minister leaves for Islamabad after day-long Tehran visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday left for Islamabad on completion of his day-long visit to Tehran as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the Gulf region.

The prime minister was seen off by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the airport, a PM Office statement said.

During his visit, he met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, besides addressing a joint press stakeout with the Iranian president.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials.

