Prime Minister leaves for Karachi on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday left for Karachi on his two-day visit to Sindh province.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, PM's Special Assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Lt.

Gen. (retd) Asim Salim Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal accompanied the prime minister.

According to PM office media wing ,the prime minister will also visit Ehsaas center in Larkana.