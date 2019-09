Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday left for Madinah after performing Umrah at Makkah tul Mukarrmah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday left for Madinah after performing Umrah at Makkah tul Mukarrmah.

Governor Jeddah Prince Mashaal bin Majid Al- Saud saw him off at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay homage at Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and perform Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi, a statement issued by the PM media wing here said.