Prime Minister Likely To Pick An FBR Officer As New Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to appoint an FBR officer as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). In this regard, interview has been started to conduct from different officers meeting on the requirements of FBR chairman post. The sources said that four officers are being considered favorite for the post of FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to appoint an FBR officer as the new chairman of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). In this regard, interview has been started to conduct from different officers meeting on the requirements of FBR chairman post.

The sources said that four officers are being considered favorite for the post of FBR chairman.The favorite candidates for the position are Ahmed Faraz Malik, Afsar Muhammad, Javed Ghani and Ahmed Mujtaba.

The sources said that despite FBR Chairman Shabbar Zidi didn't submit his resignation yet, the government has initiated steps to induct new chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to delay in the appointment of new FBR chairman and absence of the current chairman from was work impacting revenue collection efforts.

The sources said for making preparations of the next year budget and conducting dialogue with IMF, presence of FBR chairman is very important.The sources said that Shabbar Zedi has been taken sick leave twice already due to it difference with Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh.

This time he is on leave for indefinite period and there are no chances of his return.It is to mention here that a grade-22 officer of FBR Nausheen Amjad is performing duties as chairman FBR.

