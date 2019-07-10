UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Links Accountability Of Corrupt With Development, Economic Stability

Prime Minister links accountability of corrupt with development, economic stability

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that all the corrupt elements, who had burdened the country with whopping debt of Rs30,000 billion, would be brought to justice because unless such corrupt politicians and former rulers were not held accountable, the country could not progress

Talking to media persons here, the prime minister in a veiled reference to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said they were out to create panic by blaming the government for the price hike.

"Unless they are held accountable, the country could not be put on track of progress. They just want to hear three words 'NRO' from me, which I will not utter as it will amount to treachery with the country," he added.

The prime minister said the country was passing through hard times, because of the two previous NROs and the subsequent debt of Rs30,000 billion.

"Why we should not talk of the past corruption and plunder of the previous rulers," he said, adding keeping silence on their misdeeds would amount to treason with the country.

The prime minister said the country had immense potential to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, and appealed to the people to pay taxes for a strengthened economy.

The country could not move ahead if the people and traders were reluctant to pay taxes, he said and maintained that only one per cent out of the total 220 million population were paying taxes.

He said fewer people in the country were overburdened with the taxes as the industry was paying 70 per cent taxes alone. The government could not go on printing Currency as it would escalate price hike, he added and cautioned that if the people did not realize their responsibility to pay taxes, the country could run into hyper inflation.

"There is dire need to change the mindset for paying taxes," he emphasized.

