Prime Minister links accountability of corrupt with development, economic stability

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that all the corrupt elements, who had burdened the country with whopping debt of Rs30,000 billion, would be brought to justice because unless such corrupt politicians and former rulers were not held accountable, the country could not progress.

Talking to media persons here, the prime minister in a veiled reference to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said they were out to create panic by blaming the government for the price hike.

"Unless they are held accountable, the country could not be put on track of progress. They just want to hear three words 'NRO' from me, which I will not utter as it will amount to treachery with the country," he added.

The prime minister said the country was passing through hard times, because of the two previous NROs and the subsequent debt of Rs30,000 billion.

"Why we should not talk of the past corruption and plunder of the previous rulers," he said, adding keeping silence on their misdeeds would amount to treason with the country.

He maintained that unless the nation punished the corrupt elements who had burdened it into huge burgeoning debt trap, there would be no future.

"In the past, about 10 to 12 billion dollars had been laundered from the country. When these corrupt elements are not brought to book, there will be no end to corruption and no future for the country," he added.

Citing China, which was witnessing fast paced economic progress, the prime minister noted that it had jailed about 415 ministers and bureaucrats on allegations of corruption in the last five years.

The prime minister said the country had immense potential to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, and appealed to the people to pay taxes for a strengthened economy.

The country could not move ahead if the people and traders were reluctant to pay taxes, he said and maintained that only one per cent out of the total 220 million population were paying taxes.

He said fewer people in the country were overburdened with the taxes as the industry was paying 70 per cent taxes alone. The government could not go on printing currency as it would escalate price hike, he added and cautioned that if the people did not realize their responsibility to pay taxes, the country could run into hyper inflation.

"There is dire need to change the mindset for paying taxes," he emphasized.

The prime minister said the government was striving to generate taxes. He said the business community was told to become a partner with the government in its efforts for the stability of the economy.

When there were investment and business activities, there would be ample employment opportunities and industrialization, thus enabling the country to shake its debt off, he opined.

He said Pakistan was ideally located in the region and gifted with immense potentials. It was surrounded by the countries rich with natural resources.

The prime minister said he had himself taken the responsibility to introduce tax reforms in the country as well as reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The government set the target of collecting tax amounting to Rs5550 billion in the next fiscal year, he added.

Imran Khan regretted that half of the country's tax collection in a year was spent on the payment of interest on Rs30,000 billion debt. The mountain of loans could not be surmounted if the people changed their mindset and averted from further miring into the debt trap.

The prime minister said for economic stability, the business community should be taken on board and industrialization be given a boost with surge in exports.

On the contrary, in Pakistan, export was on the nosedive with rampant mismanagement and corruption, he added.

Imran Khan spelled out that with the collective efforts of the government and the business community, the gap between imports and exports could be bridged.

The government was keen to facilitate the business community with all the possible incentives to enable a thriving industry, he added.

Referring to the presence of his economic team, the prime minister resolved that they would remove all the hurdles for the business community.

The prime minister said the country's exports had witnessed a quantum term of 30 per cent by reducing the import. The government was trying to lure investments. Different memorandums of understanding had been signed with a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates etc while negotiations were underway for others.

Pakistan had also entered into the second phase of Free Trade Agreement with China, he added.

He also mentioned the austerity measures the federal government had introduced by slashing its expenditures and cited the announcement made by the federal cabinet and army in that regard.

The prime minister said during his forthcoming visit to the United States, he would stay at the Pakistan Embassy with a very small entourage, which was also a part of the austerity measures.

Replying to different media queries, he said the governments of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and China had extended financial help to Pakistan as an honest leadership was in power here. Had they not helped out Pakistan on time, the country could have been bankrupted, he added.

Citing the examples of Scandinavian countries, the prime minister said all those states were prosperous today where there was no corruption while the ones, which were ruled by the people like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, were poverty stricken.

Lashing out at the leadership of PML-N and PPP, Imran Khan said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had siphoned off the Hudabiya Papers Mills' money laundering the same abroad through Hundi and then brought it back through banking channels for whitening.

Likewise, former president Asif Zardari did the same in the fake bank account cases while Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif's sons were also involved in the Benami account cases.

The prime minister said the leadership of both the political parties had filed corruption cases against each other during their 10-year rule and now they had started raising a hue and cry just to avoid accountability.

Imran Khan said he had no personal business and no foreign accounts, and would "live and die only for Pakistan".

The prime minister categorically ruled out imposing governor's rule in Sindh.