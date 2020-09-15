UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Links Construction Of RRFUD Project Vital For Rejuvenation Of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the Ravi River Urban Development Project (RRFUD) would be a reflection of Naya Pakistan, addressing burgeoning issues of the Lahore city like contamination of the Ravi River and fast depletion of underground water, besides stimulating economic activities.

Addressing a ground breaking ceremony of Ravi River Urban Development Project (RRFUD), he said the water issues of Lahore had been worsening rapidly. The sewerage water was being drained out in the Ravi River, polluting its water and giving rise to different diseases.

He expressed the confidence that the new project would have clean water front and a lake, which would also recharge its fast depleting water table.

Water treatment plants would be set up under the RRFUD project to treat the dirty water thus adding to rejuvenation of Ravi River, he added.

The prime minister said the project, which would be completed under the private-public partnership, conceived a modern and green city with different clusters of IT (information technology) and education sectors.

Once completed, other cities would emulate its design, he added.

He also referred to Singapore where the blackish water of river was purified with the use of latest technology.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal ministers, provincial ministers, foreign dignitaries, members of the provincial assembly and high officials were present during the ceremony. Earlier, the prime minister performed ground breaking of the project The prime minister further cautioned that certain problems could crop up in the way of realization of the new city to be equipped with modern facilities as often the big dreams took time to materialize and face hurdles.

He said the establishment of new city was much needed requirement of not only the Lahore city but also of the whole country.

