Prime Minister makes sugar crisis report public as per promise: Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has said that report of the inquiry commission formed on sugar crisis came in short period of time and it was very historic that a commission formed on a certain issue in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the commission was formed under Commission's of Inquiry Act 2017.

He said that Prime Minister made the report public as per the promise.

Shahzad Akbar said that PML-N was trying to misguide people or either they didn't want to understand what this report reveals.

Commenting on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's press conference, Shahzad Akbar said that Khaqan Abbasi had told complete lie.

Special Assistant on Accountability said that Shahid Khaqan said that commission had to determine why sugar prices got increased, and prices surged due to permission of sugar export. Shahzad Akbar said that commission had 12 to 13 terms of references (TORs) and they had to answer all those. Why sugar prices raised was one TOR, he maintained.

He said that if Shahid Khaqan Abassi had read the commission's report, then he would not have said that sugar prices surged due to permission given for its export. He said that in para number 231 on page number 71 in the commission's report, it was clearly mentioned that when sugar export permission was granted in 2018-19, sufficient sugar stock was available in the country. He said permission was given to export the surplus stock.

He said, "Commission's report is saying that sugar prices surged due to market manipulation." He said that the commission convened Sindh CM and he did not appear, adding that Punjab CM was summoned and he was appeared. He said Asad Umar appeared and made complete clarification that stocks export matter was totally based on stocks basis.

Shahzad Akbar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not given permission for any subsidy, adding that PM only allowed export in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

As per the report of the commission at that time sufficient sugar stock was available in the country and there was no mistake in giving permission to export allowed quantity of sugar, he added.

During 2017-18, sufficient sugarcane production took place and the country had 2.30 to 3 million metric tonnes surplus stock. He said "We know sugarcane crushing starts from November and completes by February or March." Commission had written that during March, in the international market sugar price was Dollar 577 per ton, if at that time permission to export sugar in abundance would have been given, then there was no need to give subsidy.

But at that time permission was given to export 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar and at that time sugar price in international market was much higher. Without determining cost of production of sugar Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave a subsidy of Rs 20 billion to sugar industry to export sugar.

Khaqan Abbasi could not answer or provide any document before the commission.

Shahzad Akbar said that Al-Arabia Sugar Mill committed malpractices in different ways.

Special Assistant on Accountability said that there was a need to pursue cases till end so that recoveries from big plunderers could be ensured, adding that incumbent government would pursue sugar crisis matter till end.

He said that it was wrong impression that no recoveries were being made, adding that the recoveries were being made under the different heads.

He said: "National Accountability Bureau is an independent (NAB) institution and it is the job of the government to extend support to it." To a question, he said that it was very important that audit of all sugar mills should be done.

To another query he said: " Who soever is caught, he says that he is being victimized." He said that steps had been taken to improve the working of Competition Commission of Pakistan.

He said no doubt financial audit of all those cartels should be done.

He said in coming days in view of the recommendations and findings of the commission regulatory measures would be taken besides forming criminal investigations.

He said that mechanism would be developed so that sugar prices could be reduced, otherwise these cartels would harm the people in future as well.