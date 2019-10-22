Prime Minister making all-out efforts to make country an Islamic welfare state: Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to provide all possible facilities to poor and needy people and make the country an Islamic welfare state

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to provide all possible facilities to poor and needy people and make the country an Islamic welfare state.

Talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare Association led by Afzal Chundiya who called on him here at governor house, Imran Ismail said Langar Khanay would be established across the province under the PM's special directives, according to a statement.

The governor said feeding poor and deserving people was a central concept of the current government's vision.

In this regard, Langar Khanay were being established across the country under Ehsaas program in collaboration with Saylani Welfare, especially in Tharparkar and other districts including Karachi.

He requested the donors to play role in providing land for opening Langar Khanay.

The delegation included Arif Lakhani, Yousaf Lakhani and Naveed Abdul Razzaq.

The governor Sindh said Langar Khanay would be established soon in various government hospitals and poor populations located in Karachi.

Afzal Chundiya said ration and roti banks had been set up by the Saylani welfare, and thousands of poor people were benefiting from the facility.