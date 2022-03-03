Prime Minister making best efforts to improve economy, education, health, roads: Dr Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making best efforts to improve economy, education, health and road infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making best efforts to improve economy, education, health and road infrastructure.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government after coming to power in 2018 elections was taking all possible steps to upgrade the living standard of the people, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Opposition parties, he said had tried all tactics to topple the government.

The Opposition party leaders would fail again in launching long march and no-confidence move against the incumbent government, he added. The coalition partners are supporting the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that we have no worries about the no-confidence move being planned by Opposition benches.

The PTI leadership had utilized all available resources for removing corruption and stabilize economy, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan would form the government again due to public welfare projects, he said.