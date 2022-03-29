Prime Minister may share contents of conspiring letter with CJP: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan might share the contents of letter, which, he believed, was the evidence of an international conspiracy to topple his government, with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The prime minister, in his speech at the PTI's mammoth public gathering on March 27, had mentioned that the letter's contents showed foreign elements were behind the opposition's no-confidence motion against him, the minister told a press conference.

Flanked by Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chauhdry, Asad Umar said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the principal character, who while sitting in London facilitated the international establishment in plotting against his government. The senior leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also knowingly involved in the conspiracy.

Asad Umar said the letter having a direct reference of the no-trust motion, was written prior to the date of submission of the motion in the National Assembly. It was an undeniable fact.

He said he had read the letter and therefore was giving the statement with full confidence. It had been shared only with the top civil and military leadership, and only two or three cabinet members were among those who had also read the letter.

He said,"The national secrets are of highly sensitive nature, which under laws cannot be shared with everyone.

However, in order to satisfy the people about the authenticity of the letter, the prime minister has agreed to share it with the CJP, the most reliable person in Pakistan." The minister said the letter clearly warned of horrible repercussions if PM Imran Khan remained in the office after failure of the no-confidence motion. The letter was directly focused on Pakistan's foreign policy, which showed that the foreign elements were behind the anti-government move.

It also made it clear that the PDM's senior leaders were was in contact with the foreign elements, he added.

Asad Umar said the prime minister had decided to inform the people about the conspiring letter. He also wanted to apprise all the parliamentarians, whether they were defected members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI or belonged to the opposition parties, as they were not aware of the conspiracy.

He expressed the hope that almost all such members of the Parliament, who had unknowingly become a part of the international plot, would distance themselves from the conspirators.

Replying to a question, he said some people, including a few media persons, who were claiming to have the copy of that letter, were telling a lie as it had not been shared with any such irrelevant person.

Answering another question, Asad Umar said keeping in view the letter's sensitivity, the government could not share it with the parliamentarians.