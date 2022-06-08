Prime Minister meets Ch Shujaat Hussain

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and enquired after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and enquired after his health.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat presented certain suggestions regarding overseas Pakistanis and the upcoming fiscal budget.

The prime minister welcomed these proposals, which, he said, were public oriented and would be made a part of the budget.

He told Ch Shujaat that two Federal ministers from the PML-Q had been very hard working and honest, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain and Khawaja Saad Rafique, provincial minister Malik Ahmed Khan, PML-Q cenetral leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Member of the National Assembly Farrukh Khan were also present.

The PML-Q president expressed the resolve to steer the country out of the financial crunch collectively.