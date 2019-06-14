Prime Minister meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both the countries reaffirmed their all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The meeting took place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a PM Office statement said.

During the "extremely cordial meeting," the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between "iron brothers" China and Pakistan including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister said that CPEC remained the highest priority of the government.

President Xi Jinping acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism and promote regional stability.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation and agreed to enhance coordination to build Pakistan China Community of Shared Destiny in the new era.

The prime minister was accompanied by Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar.

The prime minister is attending the summit, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would chair the meeting.

Besides Pakistan, SCO members comprising China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO Observers include Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.