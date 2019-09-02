UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Meets Delegation Of Prominent Chinese Companies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:07 PM

Prime Minister meets delegation of prominent Chinese companies

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with a delegation of prominent Chinese companies and investors led by Javed Afridi here at the Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with a delegation of prominent Chinese companies and investors led by Javed Afridi here at the Governor's House.

The delegation members belonged to Chinese city of Xingdong, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The investors expressed their deep interest in different sectors of economy, including investment in the industrial projects, especially the Golden Triangle (Gujrat, Gujranwalla and Sialkot).

More Stories From Pakistan

