Prime Minister Meets Delegation Of Prominent Chinese Companies
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:07 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with a delegation of prominent Chinese companies and investors led by Javed Afridi here at the Governor's House
The delegation members belonged to Chinese city of Xingdong, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.
The investors expressed their deep interest in different sectors of economy, including investment in the industrial projects, especially the Golden Triangle (Gujrat, Gujranwalla and Sialkot).