Prime Minister meets delegation of prominent Chinese companies

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with a delegation of prominent Chinese companies and investors led by Javed Afridi here at the Governor's House

The delegation members belonged to Chinese city of Xingdong, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The investors expressed their deep interest in different sectors of economy, including investment in the industrial projects, especially the Golden Triangle (Gujrat, Gujranwalla and Sialkot).