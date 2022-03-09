UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Meets GDA Leadership; Discusses Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and discussed the overall political situation in the country

The meeting took place during the prime minister's day-long visit here.

He also met the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leaders at party head office besides the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The GDA leaders who met the prime minister included Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Husnain Ali Mirza, Moazzam Ali Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Shahryar Khan Mahr, Nand Kumar Goklani, Nasim Akhtar Rajpar and Nusrat Sahr Abbasi.

