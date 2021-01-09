UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Meets Governor, Chief Minister Balochistan

Sat 09th January 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as he arrived here mainly to meet the grieved families of slain miners from Hazara community for condolence

Commander of Southern Command Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed security situation of the province as well as situation arose after the killing of miners in Mach area of Bolan, Blochistan in a terrorist incident took place on January 3.

The prime minister arrived here after the families and Hazara community buried the bodies of the deceased miners and called off their countrywide sit-ins. They had earlier linked calling off their protest and burial of the bodies with the prime minister's visit and acceptance of their demands.

However, after multiple rounds of negotiations with the government team, the martyrs' committee agreed to end the protest and bury the bodies.

