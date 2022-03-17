Prime Minister meets MNAs

Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with members of National Assembly (MNAs)here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with members of National Assembly (MNAs)here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Those, who called on the prime minister, included MNAs Shaukatullah Bhatti, Faizullah Kamoka, Sobia Kamal Khan, Nosheen Hamid, Maleeka Bukhari, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Safdar, Uzma Riaz and Munawara Bibi Baloch.

The parliamentarians congratulated the prime minister on the approval of the resolution in the United Nations for tackling Islamophobia.

They also expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.