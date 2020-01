Prime Minister meets Pir Pagara

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at the Kingri House and discussed in detail the political situation in Sindh province.

During the meeting, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed its full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured its complete support and cooperation, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan accompanied the prime minister.