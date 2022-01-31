UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Meets PTI Leaders From Mianwali

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from NA-95 constituency (Mianwali), including Ataullah Shadikhel, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Saleem Gul, Jamal Ahsan and Shahid Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from NA-95 constituency (Mianwali), including Ataullah Shadikhel, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Saleem Gul, Jamal Ahsan and Shahid Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The development projects of constituency, besides political matters, came under discussion in the meeting.

>