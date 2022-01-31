Prime Minister Meets PTI Leaders From Mianwali
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 06:55 PM
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from NA-95 constituency (Mianwali), including Ataullah Shadikhel, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Saleem Gul, Jamal Ahsan and Shahid Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from NA-95 constituency (Mianwali), including Ataullah Shadikhel, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Saleem Gul, Jamal Ahsan and Shahid Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
The development projects of constituency, besides political matters, came under discussion in the meeting.