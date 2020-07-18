UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Meets Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here.

During the meeting held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat during the prime minister's day long visit here, they discussed the matters pertaining to the provincial development and politics.

Earlier on his arrival at his office, the Punjab Chief Minister received the Prime Minister along with his cabinet members.

