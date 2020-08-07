UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Meets Punjab Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Prime minister meets Punjab chief minister

LAHORE, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the matters pertaining to the provincial development.

The prime minister arrived here along with Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Shafqat Mahmood, Hamad Azhar, Advisor Shahzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt.

Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the visit, the prime minister would chair the meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction as well as on the educational reforms in Punjab province.

He would also launch Ravi Development Authority besides a video link address to Punjab civil servants including secretaries, commissioners and police officers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Punjab Naya Pakistan Visit Ali Haider Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

14 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

23 minutes ago

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

36 minutes ago

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

60 minutes ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

1 hour ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.