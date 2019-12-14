Prime Minister meets Saudi crown prince; discusses bilateral, regional matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud here during his day-long visit to the Kingdom

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the bilateral matters and the regional situation.

The prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia is part of the regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

On his arrival in Saudi capital city, the prime minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport. Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood accompanied the prime minister.

On the first leg of his visit, the prime minister visited Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayer there.