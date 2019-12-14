UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Meets Saudi Crown Prince; Discusses Bilateral, Regional Matters

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Prime Minister meets Saudi crown prince; discusses bilateral, regional matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud here during his day-long visit to the Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud here during his day-long visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the bilateral matters and the regional situation.

The prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia is part of the regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

On his arrival in Saudi capital city, the prime minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport. Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood accompanied the prime minister.

On the first leg of his visit, the prime minister visited Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayer there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Prayer Airport

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

42 seconds ago

Cairo Considers East Libyan Parliament to Be Only ..

21 minutes ago

Berlusconi hoping to lure Ibrahimovic to third div ..

21 minutes ago

Damascus's Old City Declared Car-Free on Saturday

29 minutes ago

'Beware a wounded buffalo,' warns new South Africa ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBU ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.