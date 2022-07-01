UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Meets Shahzain, Aimal, Discusses Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday held a meeting with Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

They also discussed matters related to the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The prime minister also held a meeting with leader of Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

