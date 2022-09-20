Prime Minister meets Spanish counterpart; discuss bilateral, regional matters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Snchez here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Both the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on matters of regional and international importance.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister, who is currently on a US visit to attend the UNGA session, also held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier.