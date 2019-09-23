Prime Minister meets UK counterpart; briefs him on HR violations in IOJ&K

Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly wherein both the leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly wherein both the leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting in New York, Imran Khan apprised Boris Johnson of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underlined the need for the international community to play its role to help address the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, and its consequences, a PM Office statement said.

Specifically, the prime minister underscored the importance for urgent lifting of the curfew and other restrictions, averting any dangers to peace and security, and facilitating peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson conveyed that the United Kingdom (UK) remained cognizant of the situation and would continue to be engaged.

The two prime ministers exchanged views on other regional developments, including Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and agreed to remain in close contact.

On bilateral relations, both the prime ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, including political, trade and economic fields.