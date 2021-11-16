Prime Minister , Members of Parliament discuss ongoing development projects in various constituencies

Members of the Parliament including Senator Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Engineer Usman Khan Tarkai called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Members of the Parliament including Senator Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Engineer Usman Khan Tarkai called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Matters relating to their Constituencies and the ongoing development projects were discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Dullha also called on the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, matters relating to the ongoing development projects in Chakwal were discussed.