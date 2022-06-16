UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Minister Discuss Prevailing Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and discussed the prevailing overall political situation in the country.

It was agreed in the meeting that collectively the allied political parties would overcome the economic crisis.

Javed Latif appreciated the government's measures to present a balanced budget in difficult conditions.

