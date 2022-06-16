Prime Minister, minister discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and discussed the prevailing overall political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ):

It was agreed in the meeting that collectively the allied political parties would overcome the economic crisis.

Javed Latif appreciated the government's measures to present a balanced budget in difficult conditions.