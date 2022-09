(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Friday.

They discussed the overall situation in the country.