Prime Minister , MNA Discuss Reconstitution Of Committee For Axle Load Control Management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters relating to local development schemes and the reconstitution of committee for the axle load control regime were discussed.

The Prime Minister stressed for timely completion of the ongoing development schemes in the constituency for the benefit of local residents.

Besides, the Prime Minister was told that the process of reconstitution of the committee for axle load control management will be completed soon.

