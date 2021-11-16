Prime Minister, MNAs discuss development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held meetings with different delegations of members of National Assembly.

The prime minister met MNAs Tahir Iqbal, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Alai, Javed Iqbal Warraich and Nasir Iqbal.

Special Assistant on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Dogar attended the meeting.

During the meeting, fateha was offered for late mother of MNA Tahir Iqbal.

They discussed the ongoing development projects in Vehari and Battagram, infrastructure package of Rahim Yar Khan and improvement of the irrigation system.

The prime minister also held meetings with female members of National Assembly; Kanwal Shauzab, Tashfeen Safdar, Wajih Ikram, Munawara Baloch, Saima Nadeem and Nusrat Wahid.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing development work in Constituencies, Balochistan package and upgradation of public transport in Sindh particularly Karachi by the Federal government.