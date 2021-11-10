UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , MNAs Discuss Political Situation, Development Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Prime Minister , MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday here held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in the Parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday here held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in the Parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different Constituencies.

The members who met the Prime Minister included Syed Faizul Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zulfikar Ali Khan, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Nawab Sher Waseer, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Rai Muhammad Murtaza, Amjad Ali Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Jawwad Hussain, Malik Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Khan, Captain (R) Jameel Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Attaullah, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Muhammad Amir Dogar.

Ministers Nurul Haq Qadri, Asad Umar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi were also present in the meetings.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Parliament Amjad Ali Fakhar Zaman Alamgir Ali Haider Afridi

Recent Stories

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

14 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Sanctions Against Bel ..

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Sanctions Against Belarus Illegitimate, Moscow Back ..

2 minutes ago
 OBGYNs suggest involving wider clinical community ..

OBGYNs suggest involving wider clinical community in post-pregnancy family plann ..

2 minutes ago
 Plastic materials exports witness record 69.02 % i ..

Plastic materials exports witness record 69.02 % increase

2 minutes ago
 US Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Kee ..

US Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy - Lab ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Migra ..

Germany Ready to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Migrants at Belarusian-Polish Borde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.