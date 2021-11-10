Prime Minister , MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday here held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in the Parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday here held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in the Parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different Constituencies.

The members who met the Prime Minister included Syed Faizul Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zulfikar Ali Khan, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Nawab Sher Waseer, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Rai Muhammad Murtaza, Amjad Ali Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Jawwad Hussain, Malik Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Khan, Captain (R) Jameel Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Attaullah, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Muhammad Amir Dogar.

Ministers Nurul Haq Qadri, Asad Umar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi were also present in the meetings.