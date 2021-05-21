Prime Minister, MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Muhammad Farooq-e-Azam Malik and Naureen Farooq Ibrahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

Political situation in the country and development projects in the respective Constituencies were discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar.