UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, MNAs Discuss PTI, Constituency Matters

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a meeting with members of the National Assembly and exchanged views on the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and development projects in their constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a meeting with members of the National Assembly and exchanged views on the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and development projects in their Constituencies.

Faizullah Kamoka, Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Haider Ali Khan, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Junaid Akbar were among those who met the prime minister. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister instructed the public representatives to speed up their public contact campaign and improve their coordination with the district administration for early resolution of problems of the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shiraz

Recent Stories

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance Af ..

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance After IS Attacks Jail in Northea ..

2 minutes ago
 1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who jus ..

Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who justifies Priyantha Kumar's murde ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Er ..

UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Eritrean Refugees in Tigray Camp ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

5 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.