Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a meeting with members of the National Assembly and exchanged views on the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and development projects in their Constituencies.

Faizullah Kamoka, Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Haider Ali Khan, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Junaid Akbar were among those who met the prime minister. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister instructed the public representatives to speed up their public contact campaign and improve their coordination with the district administration for early resolution of problems of the citizens.