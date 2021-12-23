UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari Discuss Progress Of Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:33 PM

Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari discuss progress of ongoing irrigation projects in Punjab

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Punjab Mohsin Laghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Punjab Mohsin Laghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

1 hour ago
 Quran Khawani for Malik Amir Dogar's mother held

Quran Khawani for Malik Amir Dogar's mother held

2 minutes ago
 Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment to dr ..

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment to drug dealer

2 minutes ago
 Model Courts dispose of 253 cases

Model Courts dispose of 253 cases

2 minutes ago
 Technology companies to be helpful in bringing abo ..

Technology companies to be helpful in bringing about technology revolution : Has ..

2 minutes ago
 2800 policemen to be deployed on Christmas

2800 policemen to be deployed on Christmas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.