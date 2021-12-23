Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari discuss progress of ongoing irrigation projects in Punjab

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Punjab Mohsin Laghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the province.
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.