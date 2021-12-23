Prime Minister , Mohsin Leghari discuss progress of ongoing irrigation projects in Punjab

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Punjab Mohsin Laghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the province

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.