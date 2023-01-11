UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Striving To Put Country On Path Of Progress & Prosperity: Central Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said federal government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was trying to put the country on the path of development and prosperity and control inflation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said Federal government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was trying to put the country on the path of development and prosperity and control inflation.

In a statement issued here, he said that with the efforts of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in the conference held in Geneva, international financial institutions and friendly countries have announced increased aid for the flood victims in Pakistan which was a positive indicator.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that when the PML-N assumed power, the country's economy had reached the edge of destruction saying that on the other hand, floods and rains caused losses of billions of rupees and leaving millions of people homeless.

He said that PTI and Imran Niazi had left no stone unturned to make the country default while positive steps were taken by the coalition government, the country has been saved from defaulting.

