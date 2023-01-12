Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari grateful to President Aliyev for his support for food victims

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for continuing support for the flood victims of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for continuing support for the flood victims of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said "Such kind gestures are not only morale boosting for the flood-affected people but also rebuild our faith in the shared humanity.

"Earlier, the prime minister, in a series of tweets, also acknowledged and appreciated different countries, heads of states and governments, global financial institutions and development partners for making pledges to over $9 billion in the Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva.

