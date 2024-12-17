Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Applauds Record Current Account Surplus
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over achieving a record current account surplus in November.
"For the first time in 10 years, Pakistan's current account surplus reaching US$729 million in November 2024 is extremely encouraging for the national economy," the prime minister (PM) said in a press statement issued by the PM House.
He highlighted that the cut in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), gradual decline in the inflation rate and increase in the current account surplus were clear evidence of the government's positive economic policies.
"Pakistan's position in the international economic market will strengthen with a record increase in the current account surplus," the prime minister added.
He noted that the increase in current account surplus would also increase the local and foreign investor's confidence in Pakistan's economy.
PM Shehbaz also extended appreciation to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and the government's economic team for their tireless efforts.
