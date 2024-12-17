Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Applauds Record Current Account Surplus

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over achieving a record current account surplus in November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over achieving a record current account surplus in November.

"For the first time in 10 years, Pakistan's current account surplus reaching US$729 million in November 2024 is extremely encouraging for the national economy," the prime minister (PM) said in a press statement issued by the PM House.

He highlighted that the cut in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), gradual decline in the inflation rate and increase in the current account surplus were clear evidence of the government's positive economic policies.

"Pakistan's position in the international economic market will strengthen with a record increase in the current account surplus," the prime minister added.

He noted that the increase in current account surplus would also increase the local and foreign investor's confidence in Pakistan's economy.

PM Shehbaz also extended appreciation to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and the government's economic team for their tireless efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan November Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing ..

Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector

3 minutes ago
 ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

33 minutes ago
 DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

48 minutes ago
 Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilie ..

Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds re ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus

4 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

1 hour ago
 Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mav ..

Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 Hasan’s half-century helps Nurpur Lions upstage ..

Hasan’s half-century helps Nurpur Lions upstage ABL Stallions

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan