UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Appreciates US, UK, Germany, ADB For Pledges To Support Pakistan's Continued Recovery, Reconstruction Efforts

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates US, UK, Germany, ADB for pledges to support Pakistan's continued recovery, reconstruction efforts

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Asian Development Bank for their pledges during the Resilient Pakistan Conference to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Asian Development Bank for their pledges during the Resilient Pakistan Conference to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the flood affected areas.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister acknowledged the US pledge of $100 million through the USAID to support Pakistan's continued flood recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"The assistance from our friends & partners is crucial to help us build back better from the devastating floods," he added.

The prime minister, in another tweet, thanked the United Kingdom for pledge of an additional 9 million pounds at the Resilient Pakistan Conference.

"The aid will help in providing technical support for disaster & climate planning as well as for restoration of healthcare & educational services in flood-hit areas," he added.

The prime minister, in a separate tweet, gratefully acknowledged the aid commitment of � 88 million by Germany during the Resilient Pakistan Conference to help Pakistan's flood recovery efforts. "With the global solidarity and partnership, we are resolved to build back better with resilience," he added.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a related tweet, said they were highly grateful to Board of Asian Development Bank for a commitment of $ 1.5 billion at the Resilient Pakistan Conference for recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction post-floods.

"We also acknowledge ADB's consistent support during Covid-19, which helped increase social protection," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Germany United Kingdom United States Asian Development Bank From Billion Million

Recent Stories

West's Oil Price Cap to Cut Into Russian Revenues, ..

West's Oil Price Cap to Cut Into Russian Revenues, But Not in Major Way - Expert

1 minute ago
 Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since ..

Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to further strengthen its brotherly ..

Pakistan keen to further strengthen its brotherly ties with UAE: Prime Minister ..

16 minutes ago
 WASA, JS Bank sign MoU to improve water bill recov ..

WASA, JS Bank sign MoU to improve water bill recovery system

16 minutes ago
 Kerry to Visit Switzerland, UAE to Discuss Climate ..

Kerry to Visit Switzerland, UAE to Discuss Climate Issues - US State Dept.

16 minutes ago
 VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#0 ..

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s Scarf

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.