ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Asian Development Bank for their pledges during the Resilient Pakistan Conference to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the flood affected areas.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister acknowledged the US pledge of $100 million through the USAID to support Pakistan's continued flood recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"The assistance from our friends & partners is crucial to help us build back better from the devastating floods," he added.

The prime minister, in another tweet, thanked the United Kingdom for pledge of an additional 9 million pounds at the Resilient Pakistan Conference.

"The aid will help in providing technical support for disaster & climate planning as well as for restoration of healthcare & educational services in flood-hit areas," he added.

The prime minister, in a separate tweet, gratefully acknowledged the aid commitment of � 88 million by Germany during the Resilient Pakistan Conference to help Pakistan's flood recovery efforts. "With the global solidarity and partnership, we are resolved to build back better with resilience," he added.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a related tweet, said they were highly grateful to Board of Asian Development Bank for a commitment of $ 1.5 billion at the Resilient Pakistan Conference for recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction post-floods.

"We also acknowledge ADB's consistent support during Covid-19, which helped increase social protection," he added.