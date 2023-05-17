UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Appreciates KSA For Including Pakistan In 'Road To Makkah' Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for including Pakistan in the "Road to Makkah" project which would facilitate Pakistanis intending to go for Hajj this year through the Islamabad International Airport

The prime minister was talking to Saudi Deputy Minister for Interior Dr Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al- Dawood who called on him here.

The Saudi minister informed the prime minister that the "Road to Makkah" project would be extended to Lahore and Peshawer next year to facilitate more Pakistani pilgrims in discharge of the important religious obligation.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Kingdom for its support to Pakistan during the last year's heavy floods.

He also thanked the KSA for helping in the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan as the law and order situation worsened there.

Referring to the recent KSA- Iran agreement to normalize ties, he expressed the hope that it would help promote regional peace and security.

The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He said the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the KSA were deeply rooted in history.

He showed his satisfaction over the useful meetings held with the Pakistani ministers for Interior, Religious Affairs and Narcotics Control during his visit.

