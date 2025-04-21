Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Appreciates Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Fitna Al-Khawarij

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the security forces for successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in North and South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the security forces for successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in North and South Waziristan.

He paid tribute to the security forces for killing six Khawariji terrorists, including their ringleader during the operations.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces.

The government was determined to fully eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.

