Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Arrives London To Attend King Charles III Coronation Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives London to attend King Charles III coronation ceremony

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Wednesday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

LONDON, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Wednesday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, during his stay, will also attend the meeting of heads of Commonwealth member countries.

The prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government on the sidelines of the ceremony.

He will also meet his elder brother Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

