Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Assures Utilization Of Resources To Strengthen, Facilitate Police Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the incumbent government would utilize all possible resources to upgrade the capacity and performance of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police by extending different facilities

Addressing a stone laying ceremony of the National Police Hospital at Police Lines, the prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of the police force.

He said the entire nation felt pride over the police force as they were the protectors of the nation and expressed the confidence that the police force would not tolerate any lapse in maintaining law and order.

The prime minister assured to strengthen the skills and capacity of the police force and all the recommendations in that regard would be fulfilled despite economic constraints.

On the occasion, the prime minister also unveiled plaques for Dolphin and SPU Headquarters and an educational institute for the families of the police force projects. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, parliamentarians, ambassadors and a large number of police officers and jawans were present.

Appreciating the efforts of interior minister, the prime minister said the plan for the establishment of Dolphin force in Islamabad should be immediately prepared on the pattern he had introduced in the Punjab province with the assistance of Turkiye.

Instructors from Turkiye should be brought to impart training and a comprehensive programme in that regard should be introduced, he added.

The prime minister further said that a hospital for the police force and their families in Islamabad should have been constructed in the past. Now, the police force and their families would be provided with the latest health and educational facilities.

Commending the interior minister for his efforts for payment of the Shahuda Package arrears, he also assured that he would take up the issue of police law and order allowance with the finance minister.

The prime minister said about 2000 jawans had been inducted on merit which should be the standard emulated across the society.

He said with such like merit-based inductions, the nation would move on path of progress whereas corruption and favourtism wreaked havoc during the previous government's tenure. Meritocracy should be maintained at all levels, he stressed.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said the present government paid prompt attention to address all the issues faced by the Capital Police.

He referred to the payment of arrears to families of Shuhada and said over Rs 1 billion was paid within three days, in that regard, on the direction of the prime minister.

He said deserving children of the deceased police force were given jobs on merit.

Rana Sanaullah said salaries of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police were made equivalent to those of the Punjab police.

He said the Dolphin force, special protection unit and anti-terrorism force would be soon made operational in Islamabad.

Lauding the sacrifices of Shuhada of police force, he said they had sacrificed their lives for the protection of countrymen and securing peace.

The interior minister said the entire nation stood against those who attacked and disgraced the monuments of Shuhada on May 9, adding the police force very bravely faced the onslaught of a political party and protected the Capital city.

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also highlighted the performance and contributions of the police force in maintaining law and order in the Federal Capital.

