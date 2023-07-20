Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Negotiated, Diplomatic Settlement Of Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for negotiated, diplomatic settlement of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the significant adverse global impact of the Ukraine conflict on many economies, stressed the need for its negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the United Nations Charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the significant adverse global impact of the Ukraine conflict on many economies, stressed the need for its negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the United Nations Charter.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is on a bilateral visit to Pakistan from July 20-21.

They recalled the warm and friendly relations between their countries ever since Ukraine gained its independence.

The two sides resolved to enhance bilateral relations in diverse fields such as trade, investment, defence, education and culture as well as on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including the security situation in South Asia and Eurasia regions.

Foreign Minister Kuleba briefed the prime minister on the current situation in Ukraine, recalling that their countries had always enjoyed long-standing and cordial relations grounded in cooperation and friendship with the common objective to contribute towards global peace and regional stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Education Visit Independence July From Asia

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

17 minutes ago
 Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its ..

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its summer programme in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

27 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

27 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

29 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

32 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

29 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

29 minutes ago
 France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

29 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

32 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan