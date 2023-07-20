Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for negotiated, diplomatic settlement of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the significant adverse global impact of the Ukraine conflict on many economies, stressed the need for its negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the United Nations Charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the significant adverse global impact of the Ukraine conflict on many economies, stressed the need for its negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the United Nations Charter.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is on a bilateral visit to Pakistan from July 20-21.

They recalled the warm and friendly relations between their countries ever since Ukraine gained its independence.

The two sides resolved to enhance bilateral relations in diverse fields such as trade, investment, defence, education and culture as well as on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including the security situation in South Asia and Eurasia regions.

Foreign Minister Kuleba briefed the prime minister on the current situation in Ukraine, recalling that their countries had always enjoyed long-standing and cordial relations grounded in cooperation and friendship with the common objective to contribute towards global peace and regional stability.