Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Translating Existing Pakistan-Bangladesh Goodwill Into Tangible Cooperation
Published December 11, 2024 | 10:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while conveying his warm wishes to Chief Advisor of Interim Bangladesh government Dr Muhammad Yunus, underscored that the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Bangladesh needed to be translated into tangible cooperation.
The prime minister made these remarks while appreciating the remarkable contributions made by the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique for promotion of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, a Prime Minister Office news release said.
The Bangladeshi outgoing High Commissioner paid a farewell call on the prime minister who is returning to Bangladesh, after completing his four-year tenure in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were rooted in shared history, common faith and cultural similarities.
He wished the High Commissioner success in his future endeavors.
The High Commissioner thanked the prime minister for the facilitation, courtesies and privileges extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.
