Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Chairman Senate Discuss Prevailing Political Situation

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Chairman Senate discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

The Chairman Senate paid tribute to the prime minister for amicably leading the coalition government for 15 months and for stabilizing the economy.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in cre ..

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police enco ..

Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police encounter

24 minutes ago
 NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with gr ..

NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with great fervor & enthusiasm

28 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage ..

Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage false, fake news

28 minutes ago
 Renowned TV, film actress Roohi Bano remembered

Renowned TV, film actress Roohi Bano remembered

28 minutes ago
 Police constable gunned down

Police constable gunned down

28 minutes ago
KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the f ..

KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the future of meat industry'

36 minutes ago
 Govt, military shares best vision towards facilita ..

Govt, military shares best vision towards facilitation of business, investment: ..

28 minutes ago
 USC starts targeted subsidy on special orders of P ..

USC starts targeted subsidy on special orders of PM

26 minutes ago
 People with low levels of Vitamin K have less heal ..

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

26 minutes ago
 Vaccination essential against 12 kid's diseases: D ..

Vaccination essential against 12 kid's diseases: Dr Jamal

26 minutes ago
 KU VC visits newly renovated Chinese Teachers Memo ..

KU VC visits newly renovated Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan