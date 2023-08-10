Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Chairman Senate discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

The Chairman Senate paid tribute to the prime minister for amicably leading the coalition government for 15 months and for stabilizing the economy.