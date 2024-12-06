Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to ensure the defense of the maritime boundaries of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to ensure the defense of the maritime boundaries of the country.

Addressing the closing session of the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) at the Navy War College in Lahore as a Chief Guest, the PM lauded the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to contribute to the development of the country and its significant role to the national security.

The premier emphasized the strategic importance of maritime security and the blue economy, commending the Navy’s exceptional capabilities in addressing diverse challenges. He praised the dedication and professionalism of the Navy’s officers and personnel in protecting the country’s maritime boundaries.

“The blue economy holds central importance in today’s world,” he remarked, highlighting Pakistan Navy’s proactive measures to harness maritime resources for the nation’s development. He also acknowledged China as a vital partner, expressing gratitude for its steadfast cooperation in the maritime domain.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the critical link between economic prosperity and the efficient utilization of the blue economy, saying that Gwadar Port was considered a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future due to its strategic location, economic potential, and its role in the development of regional trade and connectivity.

The PM expressed government's firm resolve to eliminate terrorism from all over Pakistan as did in 2018. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces for their great sacrifices during anti terrorism operations.

He told the participants that Apex Committee meetings were being held regularly aimed to ensuring peace and security in the country. He expressed a strong commitment to leveraging maritime resources for economic progress and enhancing national security.

He termed the role of Gawadar Port very important in the blue economy and it must be prepared to facilitate the importers and exporters. He added that Karachi Port Trust must be equipped with the modern technology to execute the loading and unloading consignments from across the world.

He was of the view that real estate business was not the domain of Port Trust and the professional approach could steer this institution towards its real commercial scope in the blue economy. He highlighted the importance of National Shipping Corporation and vowed to re-establish it in accordance with the commercial needs.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had full of talent and resources, adding that this potential should be utilized to get rid of the debt.

Earlier, the Chief Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, upon his arrival at PN War College.

In his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, provided an overview of workshop’s activities.

Later, a panel of participants presented a paper containing recommendations for a National Maritime Policy. The panel analyzed the maritime environment, highlighting its impact on national security and economic prosperity, and proposed measures to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

The Maritime Security Workshop was an annual event organized by Pakistan Navy to enhance understanding of maritime security dynamics, create awareness about Blue Economy, and explore Pakistan’s untapped maritime potential.

Participants included parliamentarians, policymakers, bureaucrats, academics, entrepreneurs, armed forces officers, and media representatives.

APP/kfh