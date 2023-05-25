Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Ayaz Sadiq over demise of his brother

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here visited the residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and condoled with him on the demise of his elder brother Sardar Mahmood Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here visited the residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and condoled with him on the demise of his elder brother Sardar Mahmood Sadiq.

The prime minister said his sympathies were with the bereaved family at this difficult hour.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.