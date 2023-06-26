Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of Babu Sarfraz Jatoi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Sindh Babu Sarfraz Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Sindh Babu Sarfraz Jatoi.

He prayed for the departed soul and grant of patience to the bereaved family.

He said Babu Sarfraz Jatoi had rendered valuable services for the party.