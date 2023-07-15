- Home
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Condoles With Jahangir Tareen Over Death Of His Brother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the residence of chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Jahangir Tareen and condoled over the death of his brother.
The prime minister offered fateha for Alamgir Tareen, brother of Jahangir Tareen.
He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.