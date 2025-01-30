Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Justice Retd. Khokhar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence on the death of former Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of Missing Persons Commission, Justice (Retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence on the death of former Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of Missing Persons Commission, Justice (Retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of late Justice (retired) Faqir Khokhar and grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved family, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Paying tribute to late Justice Khokhar, the prime minister said that he had rendered exemplary services to the nation and the country through his judicial contributions.

Late Justice Khokhar was not only an excellent judge but also a great human being who performed his duties with utmost honesty and dedication, he observed.

