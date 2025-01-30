Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Justice Retd. Khokhar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence on the death of former Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of Missing Persons Commission, Justice (Retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence on the death of former Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of Missing Persons Commission, Justice (Retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar.
The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of late Justice (retired) Faqir Khokhar and grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved family, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Paying tribute to late Justice Khokhar, the prime minister said that he had rendered exemplary services to the nation and the country through his judicial contributions.
Late Justice Khokhar was not only an excellent judge but also a great human being who performed his duties with utmost honesty and dedication, he observed.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers25 minutes ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202525 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs16 minutes ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar25 minutes ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee25 minutes ago
-
PTI’s immature politics create deadlock in dialogue process: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Mus ..10 minutes ago
-
Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb10 minutes ago
-
Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition10 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for CM KP in liquor, arms case10 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Larkana road accident6 minutes ago